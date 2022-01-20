Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $330.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.15.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $253.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 201.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $1,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.