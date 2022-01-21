$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Culp posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,985,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Culp by 264.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Culp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 41,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

