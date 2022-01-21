$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 23,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,804. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

