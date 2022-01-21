$0.27 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after buying an additional 1,379,572 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.60. 1,560,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

