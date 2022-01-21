-$0.28 EPS Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContraFect.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,295. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraFect (CFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.