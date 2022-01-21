$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. SLR Investment reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. 4,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $776.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 42.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 58.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 158.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 39,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

