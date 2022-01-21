$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 925%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

NYSE:SB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

