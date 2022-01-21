$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 0.72.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

