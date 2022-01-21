$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Horizon Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 1,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,096. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $967.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,150 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,825 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

