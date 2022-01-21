-$0.58 EPS Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.46). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 132%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aravive by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Aravive by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARAV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 54,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.85. Aravive has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

