$0.60 EPS Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

