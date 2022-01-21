-$0.63 EPS Expected for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 331.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 485,905 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 8,831.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 326,758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 116.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth approximately $1,176,000.

NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,577. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $66.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

