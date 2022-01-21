$0.84 EPS Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Incyte posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,527,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

