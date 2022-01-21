-$0.93 EPS Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.91). Delcath Systems reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel bought 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 69,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

