0xcert (ZXC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $97,122.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. 0xcert has a total market cap of $714,239.35 and $97,122.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006304 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

