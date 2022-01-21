$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.00 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 37.6% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,940 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 346,091 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.