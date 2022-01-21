$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $885.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGT opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.