$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

DAR stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.73. 1,674,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,980,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

