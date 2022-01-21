-$1.69 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.90). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($7.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.06) to ($7.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.76) EPS.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 27.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $29,234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,695. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $969.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.11. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

