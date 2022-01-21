1,012,240 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Acquired by Pathway Capital Management LP

Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,012,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,068,000. Denali Therapeutics comprises about 24.5% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pathway Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of Denali Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $20,026,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 356,912 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $32.84 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 234.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

