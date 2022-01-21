109,771 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 109,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,659,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after buying an additional 145,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after buying an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,909,000 after acquiring an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $71,536,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.27 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.63.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

