12,252 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,252 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

