$132.18 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $132.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.86 million and the highest is $132.80 million. Q2 reported sales of $108.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $500.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.69 million to $501.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $582.31 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $594.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 441,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,626. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

