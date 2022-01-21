13,431 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 323,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 193,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 189,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.6% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 177,996 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of COLL stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $606.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.