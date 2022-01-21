13,431 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 323,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 193,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 189,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.6% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 177,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $606.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

