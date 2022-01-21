$151.93 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce $151.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.70 million and the lowest is $150.40 million. Harmonic posted sales of $131.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $503.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.80 million to $504.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $574.60 million, with estimates ranging from $556.10 million to $587.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

HLIT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. 739,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harmonic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

