$16.99 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report $16.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.87 million. MannKind posted sales of $18.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $79.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $89.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. 220,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,660. The company has a market cap of $974.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.