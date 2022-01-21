$160.90 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce $160.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.20 million and the highest is $162.60 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of COLB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 995,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,516. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

