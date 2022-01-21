$162.24 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post sales of $162.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.30 million and the highest is $180.18 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $75.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $472.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.33 million to $490.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $818.18 million, with estimates ranging from $752.49 million to $883.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 272,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at $57,530,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,033,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

