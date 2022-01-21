16,924 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

