180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,997 shares of company stock valued at $541,339. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TURN opened at $7.26 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

