$20.62 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce sales of $20.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.21 million to $21.05 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $19.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $80.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $80.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $88.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $92.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $559.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.