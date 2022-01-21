2,283 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at $1,471,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 259.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $201.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

