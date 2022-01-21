$237.75 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to announce $237.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.54 million and the highest is $238.91 million. Sotera Health reported sales of $216.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $927.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.80 million to $929.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:SHC opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 172.51 and a beta of 0.17. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth $4,533,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

