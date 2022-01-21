28,569 Shares in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

