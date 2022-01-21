286,565 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Purchased by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 286,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.