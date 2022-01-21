$3.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.36. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.63. 23,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $236.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

