30,495 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Bought by Pathway Capital Management LP

Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,000. monday.com accounts for approximately 4.8% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,216,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,245,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.17.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $214.67 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

