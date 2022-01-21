$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to post $316.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.42 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enviva Partners.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVA. Citigroup upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 188.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.