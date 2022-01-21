34,256 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $23,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $123.40 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $84.38 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.