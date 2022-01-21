3,584 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,584 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,980,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 1,996,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

GOLD opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

