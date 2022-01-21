36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,875. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 36Kr by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in 36Kr during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 36Kr during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

