37,368 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,754,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,084,000. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,849,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

