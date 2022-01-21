$4.16 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $13.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $13.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. 76,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.