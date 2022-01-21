48,239 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.17. The company has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

