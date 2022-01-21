$5.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.02. Whirlpool posted earnings of $6.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

NYSE:WHR opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

