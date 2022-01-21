$514.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce sales of $514.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $515.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $20,195,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

