5,150 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Acquired by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Innospec by 167.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Innospec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $95.47 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.98%.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

