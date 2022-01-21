$6.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce earnings of $6.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.88. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $5.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $22.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.09 to $24.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $31.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.59 to $35.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $773.84.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $572.16 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $571.03 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $709.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

