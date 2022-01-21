6,029,743 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,029,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,050,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.54% of NOV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,868,000 after acquiring an additional 900,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after acquiring an additional 577,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.