6,275 Shares in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,688 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $63,765.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,200 shares of company stock worth $324,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $309.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

